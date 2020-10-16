Portage Co. Man Celebrates 108th Birthday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — A Nelsonville man celebrates a big birthday.

Herbert Wolding is now 108.

"I never dreamt I would hit a spot like that," Herbert Wolding said.

Because of the pandemic the celebration looked a bit different.

Due to social distancing, family members say people stopped by to wave from outside the house—and others drove by and honked the horn.

Then there were the cupcakes and cake.

"A lot of family and friends dropped off treats, I have so many we have to put them away—I can't eat all of this," Wolding said.

During the Great Depression, Wolding bought a truck to start making milk deliveries.

His fleet grew to become H.O. Wolding Transportation, a nationwide carrier.

Still, Wolding says his greatest blessings are his faith, family and friends.

"It has been I great life," Wolding says.