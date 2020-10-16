Pfizer: Mid-November earliest it can seek virus vaccine OK

NEW YORK (AP) — Pfizer CEO says it can’t seek emergency authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine before the third week of November — and that’s if everything goes well. Friday’s announcement by Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla reflects estimates from leading scientists that it’s unlikely data would start to emerge until November or December showing any of the leading vaccine candidates work. Bourla made clear the issue isn’t just whether the vaccine prevents virus infection. For safety, at least half the participants in Pfizer’s 44,000-person study must be tracked for two months after their last dose.