October snow records

Well now that the snowflakes have been flying, everyone seems to be excited. Of course some are happy excited and some are upset excited! It is all in your perspective I guess.

Regardless, there is a chance of accumulating snow Saturday morning and more chances next week. It could be as much as an inch or so around Wausau, more in other spots. How unusual is this for so early in the season? Well first of all, the record snowfall for October 17th in Wausau is 1.2" from 1926. So there is at least a chance we could break that one.

Below you will find the snowiest five October calendar days on record for Wausau.

Oct. 10th, 1990 9.8"

Oct. 21st, 2002 7.8"

Oct. 24th, 1933 4.8"

Oct. 19th, 1986 4.0"

(6 different days) 3.0"

Below you will find the five Octobers with the heaviest monthly snow totals for Wausau.

1990 10.8"

2002 8.9"

1917 8.3"

1932 6.1"

1925 6.0"

Well, I hope we don't break any of those monthly snow records. I have a lot of fall yard work to do yet, like picking up leaves. How about you?