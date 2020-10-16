New Zealanders go to the polls as Ardern seeks 2nd term

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Polling places have opened on election day in New Zealand as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern seeks a second term. Ardern brought homemade cheese scones to campaign volunteers in Auckland and appeared relaxed as she awaited results, which will be announced later in the evening. Recent opinion polls indicate Ardern is poised to win, with her liberal Labour Party polling far ahead of the conservative National Party, led by Judith Collins. A record number of voters cast early ballots in the two weeks leading up to the election. Ardern has been greeted like a rock star on the campaign trail.