Montana judge blocks actions by Trump’s former land boss

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge blocked three land-use plans that would have opened most U.S.-owned lands in the state to energy development. The ruling comes a month after the same judge ousted the Trump administration’s public lands boss for being in the post unlawfully. The actions struck down by Judge Brian Morris were implemented while William Perry Pendley was serving as acting director of the Bureau of Land Management. In a 10-page decision, Morris found the plans were approved by Pendley improperly. Gov. Steve Bullock said in September that all actions undertaken during Pendley’s 424 days atop the agency were subject to legal challenge.