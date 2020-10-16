Local fire department gives recommendations on furnace preparation

WESTON (WAOW) — Before turning on a furnace this winter, it's important to make sure it is equipped to work properly as it gets colder.

Furnaces that aren't prepared or checked by a professional first can lead to disaster. Earlier this week, disaster struck in Lincoln County, where officials say a property owner was igniting the furnace when it exploded.

Fire officials say as tempting as it is to reach for the thermostat when it gets cold, make sure your furnace is safe enough to use.

"LP gas (liquified petroleum gas) does have a tendency to go to low areas and if there is a leak, which could have been the problem on, that incident you should always want to make sure your furnace is checked by a professional annually and check your furnace filters," said Tadd Wegener, the Battalion Chief of Merrill Fire Department.

When it comes to space heaters, always turn them off when nearby and keep them away from pets and children.

In case of a fire, always have a plan to escape if a main exit is blocked.

It's also important to have a working smoke detector and a carbon monoxide detector within a home.