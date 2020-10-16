Kidnap suspect to remain in Columbia County jail for now

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) — A Wisconsin Dells man charged in connection with a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will remain in a Wisconsin jail for now.

Brian Higgins, 31, is charged in Michigan with material support of an act of terrorism and appeared Friday via Zoom from the Columbia County jail.

Defense and prosecuting attorneys will collect and review paperwork needed to procede with possible extradition to Michigan.

Authorities say Higgins was one of the men involved in a scheme to storm Michigan’s Capitol building and kidnap officials, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Higgins could get up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Seven other men purportedly linked to an extremist paramilitary group called the Wolverine Watchmen were charged in state court last week with providing material support for terrorist acts.

Federal charges also have been filed against six others in the alleged conspiracy to kidnap Whitmer.

Higgins will next appear at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, in Columbia County Circuit Court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.