Jihadist attacks increase in Burkina Faso’s Sahel region

BOULOUNGA, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s government says that at least 20 people were killed, injured or remain missing after attacks by extremist rebels on three villages in the West African country’s Sahel region. Government spokesman Remis Fulgance Dandjinou said the attacks occurred in Bombofa, Peteguerse and Demniol towns, in Seno province and the army is searching the area. The Emir of Liptako Dicko Ousmane Amirou whose home is near the attacks, told The Associated Press that the victims were internally displaced people attacked on the road while trying to return to their villages. Burkina Faso’s army is struggling to stem jihadist violence that has spread across the country, killing almost 2,000 people so far this year and causing more than 1 million to flee their homes.