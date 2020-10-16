Germany: prisoner shot dead after taking jail worker hostage

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say a prison inmate was shot fatally by police in western Germany on Friday after he took a jail employee hostage and threatened to kill her. Police and prosecutors said that the man threatened the employee with a razor blade and demanded a helicopter to take him away from the prison in Muenster. Special forces freed the woman, who sustained only slight injuries to her neck. The prisoner, who was serving a four-month sentence for resisting enforcement officers that would have ended on Nov. 10, died from his injuries at the scene.