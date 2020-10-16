Finnish PM leaves EU summit as ‘precautionary’ measure

BRUSSELS (AP) — Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has left the European Union summit “as a precautionary measure” and is flying back home to undergo a coronavirus test. The move comes a day after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen left the summit venue in Brussels shortly after the meeting began because one of her close staffers tested positive for COVID-19. On Twitter, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin wrote Friday that she had asked Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven to represent Finland for the rest of the meeting.