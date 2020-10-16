EU leaders hit out at Turkey’s ‘provocations’ in the Med

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are criticizing Turkey for ramping up tensions with Cyprus and Greece in the eastern Mediterranean. They say they “deplore the actions and unilateral provocations of Turkey,” notably its contentious energy exploration work in parts of the sea. Turkey has also angered Cyprus with its decision to open the beachfront of the fenced-off suburb of Varosha in the divided island’s breakaway Turkish Cypriot north. In a summit statement, the leaders underlined “the importance of the status of Varosha.” Cyprus is pushing hard for the EU to impose sanctions on Turkey. But on Friday the leaders said only that they would “remain seized of the matter” and assess developments at their next meeting on Dec. 10-11.