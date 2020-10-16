Ethan Hawke tapes audio edition of acclaimed novel ‘Gilead’

NEW YORK (AP) — Ethan Hawke’s movie characters have ranged from the young skeptics of “Reality Bites” and “Before Sunrise” to the fanatically committed abolitionist John Brown in “The Good Lord Bird.” In an audiobook commissioned by the 92nd Street Y in Manhattan and airing online Oct. 19-29 Hawke inhabits the aging Rev. John Ames of Marilynne Robinson’s acclaimed novel “Gilead.” The book’s many admirers include former President Barack Obama, who has spoken of reading “Gilead” while campaigning in Iowa. In a recent email, Hawke remembered his first encounter with Robinson, when she read from “Gilead” in Paris, as a “near Holy experience.”