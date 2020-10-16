DigiCOPY offering free Veterans Day thank you cards

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)— If you want to thank a veteran on this year's Veterans Day, one area business is making that easy to accomplish.

DigiCOPY is offering free thank you cards that can be picked up at both their Wausau and Stevens Point locations.

This is the third year the business has done this.

"The appreciation and thanks that everyone in the community would like to say and with a complementary card that we have to offer its easy for people to just stop in grab a card and put a stamp on it and send it out," said Gina Vandergeest, store manager of the Wausau location.

The cards are available through Tuesday November 10 at both locations Monday through Saturday during business hours.

Veterans Day is Wednesday November 11.