Danish court convicts 2 over Jewish site, other vandalism

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Two Danish suspected neo-Nazis have been convicted of desecrating graves in the Jewish section of a churchyard in northwestern Denmark last year, as well as other acts of vandalism and racism. Prosecutors said the men, aged 39 and 28, were members of the Nordic Resistance Movement, a neo-Nazi group that recently was banned in neighboring Finland. The elder defendant, who allegedly had a senior role in the group, was given a one-year prison sentence Friday. The other man was not sentenced because authorities are awaiting the results of a mental test. Denmark’s Jewish Community expressed concern at the group’s activity.