COVID-19 dashboard outage starts Friday due to system upgrade

(WAOW)— The Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System (WEDSS) is undergoing system improvements over the weekend, which will cause a brief outage in COVID-19 reporting.

WEDSS says the upgrade improve contact tracing tools, automatic data entry, security features, and strengthen the system to accommodate an increase in cases.

During this maintenance the system will be shutdown and DHS COVID-19 webpages will not be updated until the upgrade is complete. The shutdown affects data collection and contact tracing but not the reporting of test results.

The outage begins at 5 pm on Friday, and is expected to last through the weekend. WEDSS says the updates should go live on Monday, October 19. Accurate reportings of the visualizations and data on DHS pages should resume by Tuesday, October 20.