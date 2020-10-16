Counties ask for help in coronavirus contract tracing

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Some Wisconsin counties are asking those who’ve contracting the coronavirus to help with contract tracing, the work that is typically left to health care workers. Wisconsin hit a new daily high for confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations on Thursday. Rock and Chippewa counties are among those who say they need help in identifying and notifying those who have been in close contact with someone who’s infected. Public health officials say one reason for surging cases is people lacking the knowledge of who might be sick.