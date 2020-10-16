China rapidly expands use of experimental COVID-19 vaccines

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China is rapidly increasing the number of people receiving its experimental coronavirus vaccines, with a city offering one to the general public and a biotech company providing another free to students going abroad. The city of Jiaxing is offering a vaccine under development by Sinovac. It says high-risk groups, including people who are “responsible for the basic operations of the city,” will receive priority. The vaccine is in the final stage of clinical testing, but has not yet been approved. The city government said it is being provided under an emergency authorization. China National Biotech Group, another vaccine company, is offering its vaccine free to students who study abroad in a strategy health experts say raises safety and ethical concerns.