C.W. Caywood Shooting Range temporarily reopening

VILAS COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)— The C.W. Caywood Shooting Range was closed this summer due to safety concerns. Engineers are still working working to improve range safety, but it is temporarily reopening.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says they're partnering with the local Vietnam Veterans of America to reopen the range on a limited basis before gun deer season.

The range will be operating under supervision from 9 am - 4 pm on the following dates:

October 24 - 25

October 31 - November 1

November 7 - 8

November 14 - 15

After November 15, the range will continue to remain closed until all improvements are complete.