Bodies of 13 rescuers recovered from Vietnam landslide

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Rescuers in Vietnam have recovered the bodies of 11 army personnel and two other people who were buried in a landslide while trying to reach victims of another landslide. The army officers were resting at a forest ranger outpost when part of a hill collapsed and engulfed the building with earth, rock and debris on Tuesday. State media say only eight people in the team escaped. They were on their way to a landslide at a hydroelectric plant construction site in Thua Thien-Hue province that left dozens missing. That site is still inaccessible. Flooding in central Vietnam has killed at least 36 people since last week.