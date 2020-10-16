Attendees of Trump Wisconsin rally to take shuttle buses

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — People planning on attending President Donald Trump’s rally Saturday at the Janesville airport will have to park over two miles away and take a shuttle bus to the event. The rally is taking place as coronavirus cases soar in Wisconsin. The state hit a record daily high for newly reported cases on Friday, with 3,861. It was the third time in one week that a record high was hit. Hospitalizations were also at an all-time high this week. The Rock County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday that attendees of Trump’s airport rally will have to park at Blackhawk Technical College about 2.5 miles away and take shuttle buses to the event.