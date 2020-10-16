Area officials weigh-in on Halloween recommendations

(WAOW) -- Typically on October 31 kids would be putting on their Halloween costumes and getting ready to go trick-or-treating but this year local officials are encouraging parents to get creative.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, celebrating Halloween like normal may not be the case for many people.

"You know it’s like we can’t cancel Thanksgiving, we can’t cancel Christmas, despite the fact that you shouldn’t be gathering with people, so for Halloween, we’re looking kind of the same way here," said Katie Rosenberg, Mayor of the City of Wausau.

Not only were kids in our area looking forward to Halloween, but adults were also. Mayor of Stevens Point Mike Wiza says, "Halloween is by far my favorite holiday, I love dressing up decorating the house but I’m not gonna do it this year it’s just not worth it for you know a couple of candy bars."

So to be as safe as possible Mayor Wiza has some recommendations, he says, "buy a couple of bags of candy hide around your house or your yard and have your kids do a little scavenger hunt within your own yard and your own family."

With fewer ghosts and goblins walking down the road this Halloween the CDC says going door to door puts people at a higher risk.

While city-sponsored events may be canceled in various communities, door-to-door trick-or-treating is still on. One tradition that still stands, if you choose not to hand out candy keep your porch light off.

In consultation with the Marathon County Health Department and other municipalities in Marathon County, Wausau has agreed to designate October 31 from 4 pm-7 pm as the hours for those who chose

to trick-or-treat this Halloween.