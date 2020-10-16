Area library offers job-related proofreading services

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Marathon County Public Library (MCPL) Wausau is encouraging residents to take advantage of their services when it comes to jobs.

The proofreading service is something that the library has always offered however because of the pandemic officials felt residents could use this service now more than ever.

Many staff members of the library have master's degrees in English and other fields that allow them to review resumes, cover letters, or any other job-related documents. They'll review and proofread the documents checking spelling, grammar, structure, and clarity. Once your document is checked, they will send it back to you within 2-3 business days.

"We prefer people to submit a Microsoft Word Document so we can make edits, what you do for a living and your job and how you make ends meet is everything. I mean you need that to get by in life and to provide for yourself and your family so helping someone else is very fulfilling and we enjoy doing that," Dan Richter, Library Specialist at the Marathon Co. Public Library.

The proofreading services are free.

For more information call the Marathon County Public Library Wausau reference desk at 715-261-7230.