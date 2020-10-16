AP Explains: What’s behind Trump’s town hall answer on QAnon

Followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory are celebrating President Donald Trump’s refusal to disavow their baseless belief that he is secretly fighting deep state enemies and a cabal of Satan-worshipping cannibals operating a child sex trafficking ring. During a televised town hall on Thursday night, Trump initially claimed he didn’t know anything about QAnon. But he added that he does know “they are very much against pedophilia” and “fight it very hard.” Researchers on extremism groups fear Trump’s remarks are bound to energize and possibly embolden QAnon supporters. In May 2019, an FBI bulletin mentioning QAnon warned that conspiracy theory-driven extremists have become a domestic terrorism threat.