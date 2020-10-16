A look at H-2 cartel Mexican ex-army chief accused of aiding

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Former Mexican defense secretary Salvador Cienfuegos stands accused by U.S. prosecutors of aiding the H-2 cartel traffic drugs to the United States. But in a country where the names of drug lords and cartels are household words _ some inspiring so much fear they are referred to only in whispers, or by their initials or nicknames _ the H-2 gang left many Mexicans scratching their heads, because they’d never heard of it. That may be because the brief reign of Juan Francisco Patrón Sánchez, alias “El H2,” was more famous for the way he died than what he did while alive.