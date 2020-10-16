A little winter weather in the forecast

The cold Fall wind will stick around for the next couple of days. Put on an extra layer. A first touch of Winter could coat the landscape as well over the weekend.

Today: Variable clouds and breezy. Widely scattered rain and snow showers possible, especially in the afternoon.

High: 44 Wind: West 10-20, gusting to 25

Tonight: Increasing clouds

Low: 28 Wind: Becoming south around 5

Saturday: Breezy with a mix of snow and rain in the morning, becoming all rain and diminishing by midday. A dusting of snow possible around Wausau and perhaps an inch or two north of Marathon County.

High: 49 Wind: South-Southeast 15-25

Like yesterday, the sun will be out at times for today, but it will remain breezy and that will make it feel rather cold. High temps will be in the 40s across the area with a west wind at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25. A cold front moving in from the west will produce widely scattered brief showers during the afternoon. There might even be a few flakes of snow mixed in with the rain drops at times.

A low pressure system moving in from the west will lead to increasing clouds tonight and a chance of rain and snow in the area on Saturday morning. There could be a light coating of snow in central Wisconsin around daybreak before the snow changes to rain and ends later in the morning. Snow could persist a little longer in the Northwoods – through about midday – and might accumulate an inch or two in some spots. A gusty south wind will help boost high temps into the upper 40s to around 50 in the afternoon and that will melt any snow that does accumulate.

The wind will switch back to the west and northwest for Sunday and Monday and this will keep temps below normal. We will have variable clouds on both days and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. It will be some of the coldest weather of the season thus far.

Another weak weather system will be traversing Wisconsin on Tuesday and could bring another mixture of rain and snow with highs in the low to mid 40s. Wednesday is looking dry and then a chance of rain will develop for Thursday.

Have an excellent Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 16-October-2020

On this date in weather history: 1988 - Late afternoon thunderstorms produced severe weather in southwestern Lower Michigan and northern Indiana. One thunderstorm spawned a tornado north of Nappanee IN which caused half a million dollars damage. Six cities in California reported record high temperatures for the date. The afternoon high of 100 degrees at Red Bluff CA was the latest such reading of record for so late in the autumn season. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)