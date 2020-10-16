7 Chicago cops suspended for roles in chief’s traffic stop

CHICAGO (AP) — Seven Chicago police officers have been suspended for their roles in an incident in which then-Superintendent Eddie Johnson was found asleep behind the wheel of his SUV following a night of drinking. Superintendent David Brown decided to suspend two probationary officers for one day each, two other officers for seven days, a sergeant for 14 days, a lieutenant for 21 days and a commander for 28 days. The report by Chicago’s inspector general stopped short of concluding the officers deliberately covered anything up but did find that the officers’ “actions created the impression of giving the superintendent preferential treatment.”