Wisconsin officer charged in off-duty shooting

MAUSTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- A police sergeant in Mauston is facing several charges for allegedly shooting another person while looking at guns he owned, according to a police report.

In August, 39-year old Michael Sturek and another person were drinking at Sturek's home when the two decided to look at guns in the house. According to officials, Sturek took the man into his back yard with a .22 handgun to show it off.

Police say the gun went off while Sturek was clearing the weapon. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering after having surgery.

Sturek has been charged in Juneau County with felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, and misdemeanor possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

If convicted, Sturek could face a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison, a $25,000 fine or both.

