Wisconsin Dells man charged in Michigan Gov. kidnapping plot

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WAOW)— Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has charged a Wisconsin Dells man in connection to a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Brian Higgins, 51, is charged with material support of an act of terrorism, which is a felony charge that carries a maximum of 20-years in prison.

Investigators allege that Higgins helped in the kidnapping plot from her vacation home.

Higgins was arrested on Thursday in Wisconsin and will be extradited to Michigan. He is to be arraigned in Antrim County.

A court date has not been scheduled.

The Attorney General’s office charged seven men after the execution of multiple search and arrest warrants Oct. 7 in a joint operation with the U.S. Attorneys of the Eastern and Western districts of Michigan, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Michigan State Police.