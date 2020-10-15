Syria Kurds free hundreds of IS militants as part of amnesty

BEIRUT (AP) — Kurdish-led authorities have released hundreds of militants from the Islamic State group imprisoned in northern Syria as part of a general amnesty in the region controlled by the U.S.-backed fighters. The head of the Syrian National Council told reporters that IS members who were released on Thursday have “no blood on their hands.” Kurdish authorities currently operate more than two dozen detention facilities scattered across northeastern Syria, holding about 10,000 IS fighters. Among the detainees are some 2,000 foreigners whose home countries have refused to repatriate them, including about 800 Europeans.