Survey launched to determine housing needs in Tomahawk

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW)— Several area organizations are launching a housing survey to gather a closer look at determining housing needs in the Tomahawk Community.

Some of the organizations leading the survey are: City of Tomahawk, Tomahawk Area Chamber of Commerce, Tomahawk Main Street Organization, and Lincoln County Economic Development Corporation. UW-Madison Lincoln County Extension is assisting.

The survey will act as a direct line to hear what residents and businesses in the Tomahawk area feel are housings needs, desires, and limitations in their community.

Click here for the digital survey.

"You can answer it from your own personal perspective, but also housing needs that you know are in the community that are unaddressed,” Melinda Osterberg said, the UW-Madison Division of Extension Community Development Educator.

Osterberg says, like most rural communities in Wisconsin, the Tomahawk area has an aging housing stock with primarily single family residences.

This factor can be limiting because, for example, it can impact a businesses ability to recruit new or younger talent. It can also impact those wanting multi-family homes due to the lack of housing availability.

“Hopefully the survey will give us also some information on costs and what people in the Tomahawk area are looking for in terms of both rent and monthly mortgage costs,” Osterberg added.

Tomahawk's population is projected to stay constant through the year 2040, and the lack of population growth can deter developers from taking on projects in the area.

Residents, local businesses, and even someone who's considering moving to Tomahawk, or a seasonal resident are encouraged to take the survey.

The data compiled will shared with the community and area housing developers to address known housing gaps in the Tomahawk community.

The survey is being launched on Thursday October 15 and will go until December 15.

A paper copy of the survey can be picked up at the Tomahawk Area Chamber of Commerce, City Hall, and the Tomahawk Public Library. Information will also be included with municipal utility bills.