Shopko owners agree to $3 million settlement over former employee severance

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW) - Court filings on Thursday report that Shopko has agreed to a settlement of $3,018,434.78 in order to address outstanding claims of severance pay by former employees.

Former employees will receive a notice in the mail about eligibility in payout.

Those who are found eligible will receive a check for their required severance pay, minus attorneys fees and state and federal payroll taxes.

Checks should be issued and sent out within 100 days.

Court filings say those checks that are not cashed within 180 days of being issued will instead be credited towards Feeding America or the Brown County United Way.

More information can be obtained by reaching out to the law group overseeing the case.