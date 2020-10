WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A new thrift store opened its doors at 750 Jackson Street on Thursday.

Second Chance Thrift is run by Bridge Street Mission. Proceeds go to helping those who are homeless and/or addicted through religious teaching.

The store's hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, the 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday.