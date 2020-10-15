Rosholt high school girls volleyball program holds ‘No One Fights Cancer Alone’ fundraiser

ROSHOLT, Wis. (WAOW) -- For over a decade the Rosholt High School girl's volleyball program has held a benefit fundraiser with the proceeds going to help those that are battling cancer.

Four years ago, the benefit switched from one that helps those battling cancer to one that helps people that are battling all types of cancer.

Before the Rosholt vs. Iola-Scandinavia match Thursday evening people had the chance to take part in a 50/50 raffle, drop raffles tickets for gift baskets, and buy concessions.

The fundraising goal was 10,000 dollars.

All the raffle items were donated by community members.

Benefit attendees were also able to nominate people in the Rosholt and Iola communities that are battling cancer, with the proceeds being split among those people.

"We may be a small community and Iola may be a small community but we've all got huge hearts…the community has a huge heart to put on something like this and raise this much money to give back to others when others don't necessarily know that there's a support there. Now they can see that there's always someone here," said Steph Burclaw who helped coordinate the event.

If you weren't able to make it out to the fundraiser on Thursday but want to nominate someone, you can send an email to Steph at stephburclaw@gmail.com