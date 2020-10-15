Protests against Nigeria’s police kill 10, charges Amnesty

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Protests against Nigeria’s police continued to rock the country for the eighth straight day Thursday as demonstrators marched through the streets of major cities, blocking traffic and disrupting business. At least 10 people have been killed and hundreds injured, according to Amnesty International, which accuses the police of using excessive force against the protesters. Youthful demonstrators are leading the nationwide protests demanding an end to police brutality including extrajudicial killings, and extortion. The protests have erupted across Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation with more than 196 million people. The demonstrations have hit the largest city, Lagos, the capital, Abuja, and other cities including Port Harcourt, Calabar, Asaba, and Uyo.