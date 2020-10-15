Power still out to thousands in California to prevent fires

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thousands of people in Northern California remain without power after a utility cut off service to prevent powerful winds from damaging equipment and sparking wildfires amid a fall heat wave. Restorations began Thursday afternoon and by evening Pacific Gas and Electric said about 30,000 customers were still in the dark — down from about 45,000 the previous night. All electricity was expected to be restored by late Friday after the second round of hot, dry gusts this week moved through the region. Winds in the Sierra Nevada foothills and San Francisco Bay Area topped 55 mph, and humidity levels plummeted.