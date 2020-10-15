Pope taps cardinal from Congo to join group of key advisors

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has named the archbishop of Kinshasa, Congo, to his core group of cardinal advisers, giving the African prelate an influential new role in helping shape Vatican policy. Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu joins a geographically diverse group of seven cardinals who are helping Francis run the church and reorganize the Vatican bureaucracy. Besungu, a Cappuchin friar, was named archbishop of one of Africa’s biggest archdioceses in 2018 and was made a cardinal a year later. Francis created the group of advisors soon after he was elected in 2013 to give him a core group from outside the Vatican who could provide perspectives from around the world.