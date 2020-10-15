Philippines lifts ban on South China Sea energy exploration

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president has approved the lifting of a ban on oil and gas exploration in or near disputed areas of the South China Sea that was imposed six years ago because of escalating territorial tensions with China. Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi says companies awarded contracts to explore for oil and gas in three sprawling areas off the western Philippines have been asked to resume their search operations. It was not immediately clear if China was aware of the Philippine decision. President Rodrigo Duterte has nurtured closer ties with Beijing since taking office.