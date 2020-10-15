Out and about again: Queen Elizabeth in visit with William

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has carried out her first public engagement outside of a royal residence since early March when the coronavirus pandemic really started to impact all aspects of day-to-day life in the U.K. The 94-year-old monarch was joined Thursday by her grandson Prince William at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down near Salisbury, in southern England, and met with scientists battling the virus. Her last official public engagement outside of a royal residence was on March 9. Before the U.K. was put into full lockdown two weeks later, the queen and her husband, Prince Philip, had moved from Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle, where they have been since.