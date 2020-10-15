About a dozen Wisconsin municipalities need poll workers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Only 13 mostly small Wisconsin communities are reporting poll worker shortages less than three weeks before the November election, despite surging cases of the coronavirus in the key battleground state. The Wisconsin Elections Commission planned to release a detailed report Thursday on shortage areas that it will submit to the Wisconsin National Guard, which has been called up in the past two statewide elections this year to help fill gaps. Gov. Tony Evers will make a determination, based on the report and any subsequent developments, on whether it will be necessary to activate the Guard in November.