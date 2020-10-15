Nebraska Sen. Sasse rips Trump over COVID-19, foreign policy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska has told constituents that President Donald Trump mocks Christian evangelicals in private and “kisses dictators’ butts.” Sasse made the comments Wednesday during a telephone town hall this week when he was asked why he has been so critical of a president of his own party. Sasse is running for a second term representing the reliably red state. He criticized Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and said Trump’s family has treated the presidency “like a business opportunity.” The comments were first reported by the Washington Examiner after it obtained an audio recording of the senator’s comments.