Mexico’s ex-defense secretary arrested in Los Angeles

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s top diplomat says the country’s former defense secretary, Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos, has been arrested in Los Angeles. Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard wrote Thursday in his Twitter account that U.S. Ambassador Christopher Landau had informed him of Cienfuegos’ arrest. The general served from 2012 to 2018 as secretary of defense under President Enrique Peña Nieto. Ebrard said he was arrested at the L.A. international airport, apparently as he was either arriving or leaving the country. Ebrard did not say what charges he was arrested on. Mexico’s former top security official, Genaro Garcia Luna. was arrested on U.S. drug trafficking charges in 2019.