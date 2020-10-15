Maryland AG asked to block Baltimore museum’s artworks sale

BALTIMORE (AP) — A group of art lovers is asking Maryland officials to block the Baltimore Museum of Art’s proposed sale of three works of art, among them Andy Warhol’s “The Last Supper.” The Baltimore Sun reports a letter was sent Wednesday night to Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh and Maryland Secretary of State John C. Wobensmith. The letter, citing alleged improprieties, asks the officials to halt the planned planned private sale of the Warhol painting as well as the Oct. 28 auction of Clyfford Still’s “1957-G” and Brice Marden’s “3.” The museum responded that it has broken no laws and violated no ethics codes in its sales decision.