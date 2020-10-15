Lincoln Co. seeking public assistance in solving road sign theft case

LINCOLN CO., Wis. (WAOW)— The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help solving a theft case in which they say the county itself is a victim.

In a Facebook post, the office says that the Highway Department noticed that signs were disappearing during late September from a re-paving project in the Town of Harrison.

Reportedly seven signs were stolen, resulting in a nearly $700 loss. They say most of the signs warn of "low shoulders," but a "bump" sign is also missing.

Anyone with information on these thefts can report the crime through one of the following ways:

Lincoln County Sheriff’s office at 715-536-6272

Crime Stoppers of Lincoln County at 715-536-3726

Report through Crime Stoppers of Lincoln County online or on the P3 app.