 Skip to Content

Lincoln Co. seeking public assistance in solving road sign theft case

New
10:20 am NewsTop Stories
bump sign edited

LINCOLN CO., Wis. (WAOW)— The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help solving a theft case in which they say the county itself is a victim.

In a Facebook post, the office says that the Highway Department noticed that signs were disappearing during late September from a re-paving project in the Town of Harrison.

Reportedly seven signs were stolen, resulting in a nearly $700 loss. They say most of the signs warn of "low shoulders," but a "bump" sign is also missing.

Anyone with information on these thefts can report the crime through one of the following ways:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in solving a theft case in which Lincoln County was the...

Posted by Lincoln County Sheriff's Office - WI on Thursday, October 15, 2020
Author Profile Photo

Sierra Rehm

Social Media and Digital Content Manager

Related Articles

Skip to content