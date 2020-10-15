LGBT groups in Japan launch petition seeking equality law

TOKYO (AP) — Sexual minority groups and human rights activists are launching a petition calling for an LGBT equality law in Japan in hopes that it can be enacted next year, when the country is to host the Olympics and will be the focus of international attention. Japan has slowly shown an increased awareness of sexual diversity but it is often superficial. Pressure to conform still forces many lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people to hide their sexual identities, even from their families. Same-sex marriage is not legally allowed.