Leg found at California lake matched to deceased woman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a leg that washed ashore at a California lake has been matched to the body of a missing woman found on a different day. KGET-TV reports the Kern County Sheriff’s Office says 64-year-old Shirley Mae Cassel was reported missing from Santa Ana in 2017. Cassel’s body was pulled from a car July 12, 2018, while the leg was discovered at Buena Vista Lake near Bakersfield July 28, 2018. DNA testing of the leg and body confirmed the woman’s identity. The sheriff’s office closed its part of the investigation and says there is no suspicion of foul play.