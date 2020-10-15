King Veteran Home reports 77 cases in a week, new death related to COVID-19

WAUPACA CO., Wis. (WAOW)— A Veteran home in Waupaca County shares how COVID-19 is affecting its campus.

King Veteran Home wrote a letter to members, family and friends on October 14 giving the following updates:

Since a report on October 9, they have had 60 members and 17 staff test positive for COVID-19. In the same period they had 15 members and 37 staff recover from the virus.

As of October 14, they have 51 members quarantining in Stordock Hall.

They report a death related to the virus, saying it is the fourth death they've faced over the past three weeks that can be attributed to COVID-19.

"It is truly our honor to care for each person here on campus and we are deeply affected by these illnesses and deaths," Commandant Tammy Servatius said in the letter. "While this is a large campus with over 440 members, this is a close-knit community, and we cannot but help feel each loss."

King Veteran Home says they are working "very hard to keep COVID-19 out of our homes," but that doing so is a "tough battle" given the status of virus activity in the community.

At King, 307 of our about 700 staff who work at our Home live in the City of

Waupaca, and the county is considered to have "very high" virus activity. Several surrounding counties where staff members live also have "very high" activity levels.

"Again, I cannot stress enough the importance of following the guidance of health officials to continue to stay home as much as possible, wear a mask when out and maintain at least six feet from others, and wash our hands frequently. We all need to stay healthy to stop the spread of this virus," Servatius wrote.

READ THE FULL LETTER HERE OR BELOW: