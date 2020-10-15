Israel OKs more than 3,000 West Bank settlement homes

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel is pressing forward on plans for more than 3,000 settlement homes in the occupied West Bank. Thursday’s new approvals, coupled with a separate round of new units approved the previous day, make 2020 one of the most prolific years for settlement building. That’s according to a settlement watchdog group. The thousands of new homes approved this week are part of a building boom that has gained steam during the presidency of Donald Trump. They also come months after Israel promised to put on hold plans to annex parts of the West Bank in exchange for a U.S.-brokered normalization deal with the United Arab Emirates.