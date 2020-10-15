Indian cinemas reboot after months of blackout from virus

NEW DELHI (AP) — After seven months of total blackout, cinemas have reopened in several parts of India with few older titles on the marquee and shows limited to half the capacity. The reopening of movie theaters comes at a time when India’s confirmed coronavirus tally surpassed 7.3 million. The country is registering the highest number of daily cases globally, and is expected to become the pandemic’s worst-hit country in the coming weeks, surpassing the U.S. Nearly 10,000 theaters closed in mid-March and have became one of the last few public places to reopen outside high-risk areas. To minimize risks, seats are separated, show timings staggered and digital payment encouraged. Masks and temperature checks are mandatory. Authorities in Mumbai, the home of Bollywood, put off reopening for now.