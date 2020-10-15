Half century later, Belgian King Philippe meets half sister

BRUSSELS (AP) — It took more than half a century, but Belgian King Philippe has finally met his half sister. After a few momentous weeks, during which a two-decade royal paternity scandal finally came to an end, the monarch finally met the newly-named Princess Delphine of Saxe-Coburg. Last month, a Belgian court ruled in Princess Delphine’s favor and officially recognized her as the daughter of former King Albert II, something the aging monarch had fought tooth and nail to avoid ever since the paternity allegations became public.