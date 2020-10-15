Greek civil servants walk off job in 24-hour strike

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek civil servants have walked off the job in a 24-hour strike with demands including better pay for health and education workers and more hirings during the coronavirus pandemic. Thursday’s strike shut down public services across the country, while the participation of air traffic controllers forced airlines to cancel or reschedule flights until early Friday. Hundreds of health care workers marched through central Athens ahead of the main strike demonstration set for the center of the capital later Thursday morning. Greece has been experiencing a resurgence in the coronavirus pandemic that has increased pressure on the health system.